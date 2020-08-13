Vasil Shaikhraziev was treated to a loaf of the harvest of 2020 in Agryz

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev paid a working visit to the Agryz region. He was welcomed with a loaf baked made of flour from the new harvest of 2020. Vasil Gabtelgayazovich met with employees of the largest enterprise in Agryz “Agryz Meat Processing Plant” and a locomotive depot. The same meetings were held in several other organizations of the city.

agryz-rt.ru