Vasil Shaikhraziev was treated to a loaf of the harvest of 2020 in Agryz

August 13, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev paid a working visit to the Agryz region. He was welcomed  with a loaf baked made of flour from the new harvest of 2020. Vasil Gabtelgayazovich met with employees of the largest enterprise in Agryz “Agryz Meat Processing Plant” and a locomotive depot. The same meetings were held in several other organizations of the city.

agryz-rt.ru

