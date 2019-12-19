Vasil Shaikhraziev: “We need to raise the authority of the National Council”

December 18, 2019

Today in Korston a meeting of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress was held. In accordance with the charter, such a meeting is held once a year. Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, the chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, Vasil Shaykhraziev suggested that the meetings would be more effective if they were held two to three times a year.

– It is necessary to increase the authority of the National Council. Each of our work should be planned, high-quality, effective, ”he said. For example, next year it is planned to bring the number of participants in the “Tatarcha dictation” campaign to 100 thousand.

Vasil Shaikhraziev also touched on the subject of Sabantuy.

– It is often said that you have only songs and dances. But Sabantuy is our national costumes, our national melodies, our national dishes.

And the contest “Tatars kyzy”, according to Vasil Shaikhraziev, is an event showing centuries-old education in the spirit of national traditions and the beauty of the soul of our people.

Vasil Shaykhraziev recalled that this year meetings were held in the regions of Russia with leaders of Tatar national organizations. Next year, repeated meetings are scheduled in 7 federal districts. Members of the National Council were invited to conduct a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR and the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

At the meeting, they heard a speech by the Chairman of the Audit Commission Anvar Almaev. He said that all documents were checked. The Commission evaluated the activities of the World Congress of Tatars positively. “All projects throughout the year are carried out according to plan. The number of meetings with the population has increased. The events are organized at the proper level. ”

The meeting participants also have adopted the work plan for 2020.