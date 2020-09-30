Vasil Shaikhraziev will go on a working visit to the Chelyabinsk region

Tomorrow, September 30, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for a working visit to the Chelyabinsk region.

The program of working visit includes a tour of the monument to the outstanding Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai, which is scheduled to open on October 1. We remind you that the poll on the installation of the monument was held in September last year on the portal of electronic voting “Active resident74”. More than 55% of respondents supported the initiative of the authorities, social activists, activists of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region.

It should be noted that there is a school in Chelyabinsk that bears the name of the Hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil. As part of the working visit, a flower-laying ceremony is expected at the poet’s monument.

On October 1, the official opening of the monument to G. Tukai will take place. The event will be attended by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev.

In the afternoon, a meeting with the Tatar activists of the region is planned.