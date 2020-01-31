enrutat
Home / Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for Vladivostok on a working visit
Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for Vladivostok on a working visit

Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for Vladivostok on a working visit

in News, 31.01.2020 0 1

January 30, 2020

January 31-February 1, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev will leave for Vladivostok on a working visit.

Within the framework of the two-day visit, the chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress will familiarize himself with  construction of the city mosque. We remind  the laying of the first stone of the future mosque took place in 2012.

On February 1, a visit to the museum, an exhibition of the Nakhodka Tatar-Bashkir public organization “Tugan Tel”, as well as a meeting with activists  of the Tatar public organizations of the Primorsky Territory are scheduled.

A meeting is also planned with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Far Eastern Federal District.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика
1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.