Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for Vladivostok on a working visit

January 30, 2020

January 31-February 1, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev will leave for Vladivostok on a working visit.

Within the framework of the two-day visit, the chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress will familiarize himself with construction of the city mosque. We remind the laying of the first stone of the future mosque took place in 2012.

On February 1, a visit to the museum, an exhibition of the Nakhodka Tatar-Bashkir public organization “Tugan Tel”, as well as a meeting with activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Primorsky Territory are scheduled.

A meeting is also planned with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Far Eastern Federal District.