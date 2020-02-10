Vasil Shaykhraziev arrived in Kemerovo

February 10, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev is on a working visit in the Kemerovo region. Yesterday, he held a series of events in Prokopyevsk. Today, the work program of Vasil Shaykhraziev continues in Kemerovo.

Today’s agenda includes an official meeting with Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev, an introduction to the Mosque of Munir and a meeting with representatives of the Tatar public in the Kemerovo Region. Then, at the Kemerovo Regional College of Culture and Arts named after People’s Artist of the USSR I.D. Kobzon prepared a concert program.