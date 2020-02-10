enrutat
Home / Vasil Shaykhraziev arrived in Kemerovo
10.02.2020

February 10, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev is on a working visit in the Kemerovo region. Yesterday, he held a series of events in Prokopyevsk. Today, the work program of Vasil Shaykhraziev continues in Kemerovo.

 

Today’s agenda includes an official meeting with  Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev, an introduction to the Mosque of Munir and a meeting with representatives of the Tatar public in the Kemerovo Region. Then, at the Kemerovo Regional College of Culture and Arts  named after  People’s Artist of the USSR I.D. Kobzon prepared a concert program.

