Vasil Shaykhraziev arrived in Kostroma region on a working visit

February 14, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev in the city of Kostroma was met by compatriots. Today, a number of events are planned here. Also a meeting with the leadership of the region. Chairman of the National Council will visit the memorial mosque in Kostroma, the Tatar settlement.

A meeting with activists of Tatar public organizations of the Kostroma region and the Central Federal District will be held at the Center for Children’s and Youth Creativity of the city. It will summarize the activities of the World Tatars Congress for 2019 and set tasks for 2020.

There will also be a ceremony of passing the baton of the flag of the 100th anniversary of TASSR. We remind the start of the relay was given at the end of January this year in the city of Ulan-Ude. As noted by Vasil Shaikhraziev, the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR will be presented in all federal districts of Russia, starting from the city of Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory, and ending with the city of Kaliningrad.