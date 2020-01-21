Vasil Shaykhraziev examined the progress of the final repair work in the Cathedral Mosque of Novocheboksarsk

January 21, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Vasil Shaykhraziev paid a business visit to Novocheboksarsk

On January 17, the city of Novocheboksarsk was visited by Vasil Shaykhraziev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress. During the visit, Vasil Gabtelgayazovich, together with head of the Novocheboksarsk administration Olga Cheprasova, got acquainted with the progress of the final repair work in the Cathedral mosque of Novocheboksarsk.

The mosque is finishing work on the arrangement of the premises of the administrative part. An indescribable joy for all Muslims visiting the mosque was the large central chandelier, which appeared recently in the building and completed the stylized ensemble of the main hall. In addition, one of the beautiful elements of the interior decoration was carpet.

The chairman of the Novocheboksarsky Muslim Parish, Minkadir Rezyapov, also told the guests about plans to equip the mosque. According to the project, paving stones are planned here.

At the end of the visit, the head of the Novocheboksarsk administration Olga Cheprasova thanked the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Vasil Shaykhraziev for active support and assistance in the construction of a mosque, important for Newboksarsky Muslims.

We remind that in 2012 the construction of a mosque began in Novocheboksarsk. To date, work is being completed.

The area of ​​the Novocheboksarskaya Cathedral Mosque is about 250 square meters. m. At the same time in it will be able to gather for prayer 150 people.

It is gratifying that non-resident believers and even residents of foreign countries visit this sacred place for Muslims.

Helia Ginatullina