Vasil Shaykhraziev laid flowers at the monument to Musa Jalil in Nizhnevartovsk

February 05, 2020

Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev continues a series of trips to the federal districts of Russia. Today he is in Nizhnevartovsk.

First of all, in Nizhnevartovsk, Vasil Shaykhraziev laid flowers at the monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union, the poet and patriot Musa Jalil.

Today, the chairman of the National Council expects a rich work program