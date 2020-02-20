Vasil Shaykhraziev met with  leaders of the Tatar public organizations of the North-West Federal District

February 19, 2020

The meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev with compatriots was held at the building of the Museum of History and Art of the Kaliningrad Region. Activists of public organizations from Arkhangelsk, Volgograd, Kaliningrad, Pskov, Murom, Nizhny Novgorod, Leningrad regions, Republics of Karelia, Komi, Nenets Autonomous Okrug and St. Petersburg gathered here.

Chairman of the National Council spoke about the II International Literary Contest “Jalilov’s Readings”, which ended yesterday, February 18, in Kazan. “This year about 7 thousand children took part. Together with you, we want to increase the number of participants, ”said Vasil Shaykhraziev. He called for special attention to the Tatar Kyzy contest and the Tatar Dictation campaign. “Last year, 85 thousand people took part in the“ Tatarcha dictation ”campaign, this year the goal is 100 thousand participants,” he said.

He recalled that this year the contest “Tatars Kyzy” will be held in Uzbekistan. He advised heads of organizations to work with the youth wing. “We meet with you in the districts, show our unity, solve issues together, such meetings will be organized in the future,” said Chairman of the National Council.

Also during the meeting, Vasil Shaykhraziev spoke about important events of the year 2020. This is the All-Russian Population Census, the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR. . He called on compatriots to take an active part in them.

We remind that Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev makes working trips to the regions of Russia. February 19-20, he is at the Kaliningrad region.