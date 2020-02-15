Vasil Shaykhraziev met with representatives of the Tatar public organizations of the Central Federal District

February 14, 2020

Today, within the framework of the program of a working visit to the Kostroma region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the VKT, Vasil Shaykhraziev met with the leaders and representatives of the Tatar public organizations of the Central Federal District.

The meeting took place at the regional Palace of Creativity for children and youth. The meeting with Chairman of the National Council was attended by leaders and activists of Tatar public organizations from Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kostroma, Moscow, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl region and Moscow.

Welcoming the Tatar activists, Vasil Shaykhraziev noted that these meetings have already become traditional. “Every year we meet with our Tatar activists, and every year we try to conduct them in different entities. The plans for February are 7 federal districts. Today, there are 460 organizations in the WCT, and we all must work hand in hand, ”said Chairman of the National Council. He also called for special attention to be given to such events as the Jalilov’s Readings, the Tatar Dictation campaign, and the Tatar Kyz contest. “We have potential, for example, we are holding the“ Jalilov’s Readings ”contest for the second time, 6500 participants were announced this year. Last year, 85 thousand people took part in the educational campaign “Tatarcha dictation”, and this year our goal is to gather 100 thousand participants, ”said V.G.Shaikhraziev.

Also during the meeting, Chairman of the National Council spoke about the importance of this year, since in 2020 the All-Russian population census, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR, the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held. “Also, do not forget our traditional holiday Sabantuy. Try to agree on the dates of the celebration of local Sabantuys based on the Federal one, so that they do not overlap, so that you have the opportunity to participate in Federal Sabantuy. And about the cultural program and the program as a whole. Give a special place to Tatar traditions, national Tatar games. If we adapt to modernity, only the letter “C” will remain from our Sabantui, ”said Shaykhraziev. The chairman of the National Council also called on the leaders to more actively inform about the events held in the regions and to cooperate with the editorial board of the Tatatarl newspaper and the website of the World Tatars Congress.