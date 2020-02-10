Vasil Shaykhraziev met with representatives of the Tatar public organizations of the Siberian Federal District

February 09, 2020

Today, within the framework of the program of a working visit to the Kemerovo Region, Deputy Prime Minister of the RepubTlic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the WCT Vasil Shaykhraziev met with leaders and representatives of the Tatar public organizations of the Siberian Federal District.

The meeting took place at the cultural and exhibition center “Vernissage” in Prokopyevsk. Prior to the official meetings, Vasil Shaykhraziev reviewed the photo exhibition “Looking Through the Lens”. Here were presented the works by photographers Vilya Ravilova – “Life of his native city”; Elena Tretyakova – “Motherhood and Childhood”; Sergey Anokhin – “Kuznetsk Alatau”. On the second floor of the building the museum collection “Prokopyevskaya birch bark” was presented.

Later, a meeting with the activists began. At a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, leaders and activists of Tatar public organizations from the Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo regions, Altai and Krasnoyarsk Territories took part.

Greeting the activists of the Siberian Federal District, Vasil Shaykhraziev recalled that these meetings are being held with the aim of consolidating the Tatar people. The Chairman of the National Council called for special attention to be given to such events as the Jalilov Readings, the Tatar Kyzy contest and the Tatar Dictation campaign. “Last year, 85 thousand people took part in the educational campaign“ Tatarcha dictation ”, and this year our goal is to gather 100 thousand participants,” said V.G.Shaikhraziev.

Also during the meeting, Vasil Shaykhraziev spoke about the importance of the current year, since in 2020 the All-Russian population census, the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR will be held. Looking ahead, he noted the upcoming anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the state Volga Bulgaria. We remind that in 2022, this significant date marks 1100 years.

During the conversation, Vasil Shaykhraziev also emphasized the importance of creating a youth wing, so that in the future there are worthy successors of social activities. “We have been accepting applicants from Russian regions to the universities of Tatarstan for many years, after training we are waiting for their return so that they are activists in the work of the Tatar Congress in Tatarstan or in our region.” Issues related to education were also raised. Chairman of the National Council noted that a new deputy head of the World Tatars Congress has been appointed, who oversees educational issues. Vasil Shaykhraziev met with representatives of the Tatar public organizations of the Siberian Federal District