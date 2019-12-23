Vasil Shaykhraziev met with the head of the “Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow”

On December 18, at the Extended meeting, members of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress voted to expel the Moscow Headquarters of the Tatars from the VKT. This news was brought to the Tatar public through the media.

And today, a meeting was held between the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev and the head of the Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow Rustam Yamaleev, during which issues of joint work were discussed.

Tomorrow, December 24, on the official website of the World Tatars Congress you can watch an interview with the head of the “Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow” Rustam Yamaleev.