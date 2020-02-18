Vasil Shaykhraziev will pay a working visit to Kaliningrad

February 18, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress V.G. Shaikhraziev continues working trips to the federal districts of Russia. Next in turn is the North-West Federal District. Already today Vasily Shaykhraziev is expected in Kaliningrad.

On February 19-20, Chairman of the National Council will have a rich program. Tomorrow he will meet with a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, chairman of the Council of Tatar elders of the Kaliningrad region, Hakim Bikteev. Then he will visit the museum in the village of Vladimirovo, where he will examine the expositions dedicated to F. Karim. After that, he will lay flowers at the memorial sign at the site of the death of F. Karim, the Sadovoye settlement of Bagrationovsky District and will visit his burial place in Bagrationovsk.

After lunch, a visit to the IHSAN public Muslim center in the village is planned. Big Isakovo of the Guryev city district. Then there will be a meeting with Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov.

As you know, the main purpose of the trip is to meet with active members of the Tatar public organizations of the Northwestern Federal District and the Tatar public in the Kaliningrad region. The event will summarize the work of the Executive Committee of the World Tatars Congress for 2019, and discuss the work plan and objectives for 2020. The meeting will end with a festive concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR.

February 20, Vasil Shaykhraziev at the village Pereslavl Zelenograd urban district will visit the memorial complex and the mass grave of Soviet soldiers who died in February-April 1945 during the East Prussian operation. Then, in the city of Kaliningrad, he will examine the museum exposition of the Kaliningrad Regional Historical and Art Museum – “Fort No. 5”, for capture of which 15 Soviet soldiers were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.