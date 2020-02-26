Vasil Shaykhraziev’s working trip to the Orenburg region continues

February 26, 2020

Today, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev makes a working visit to the village of Tatarskaya Kargala, Orenburg Region. Here he will meet with head of the Tatar – Kargaly village council Talgat Khasanov.

It is planned to visit the oldest mosque in the village – Kushmanaraly Mosque. Also, on the agenda of the chairman of the National Council is acquaintance with the young generation of the village. Vasil Shaykhraziev will visit the Tatar-Kargalinsky kindergarten and school. We remind that Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev February 24-26 holds meetings in the Orenburg region.

For reference: Tatar Kargala (formerly Kargaly settlement, Seitovskaya settlement, Seitov posad) is a village in the Sakmarsky district of the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation. It was founded in 1744 as a trading settlement 18 miles from Orenburg on the Srednyaya Kargalka River, a group of Tatars led by Seit (Sagit) Khayalin, natives of Kazan County.

