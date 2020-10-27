Venera Garayeva, choirmaster of the State Ensemble of Song and Dance of the Republic of Tatarstan, passed away

Today, at the age of 77, after a long illness, Venera Khasanovna Garayeva, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, choirmaster of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan, died.

The farewell ceremony will take place on October 27 at 8.30 am at st. Tatarstan, 52 (in the courtyard of the house).

Garayeva Venera Khasanovna was born on June 25, 1943 in the village of Syulya, Sabinsky region of the Tatar ASSR.

She began working in the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the TASSR in 1961 as a choir artist. In 1973 she graduated from the Kazan State Conservatory as a choir conductor, teacher of choral disciplines.

From 1978 to 2007, Garayeva Venera Khasanovna was chief choirmaster of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan.

From 2007 to the present, she was the conductor of the choir of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Garaeva V.Kh. – one of the creative leaders of the ensemble, an authoritative and highly qualified specialist in the field of choral singing, who knows the specifics of performing folk songs, master of the national performing culture, an expert on national musical folklore. Thanks to Venera Khasanovna Garayeva, the repertoire of the choral group of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan included many Tatar folk songs and preserved a high level of performance of the “golden fund” of the ensemble, created by such masters as A. Klyucharev, M. Muzafarov, A. Abdullin.

For services in the field of Soviet musical art Garayeva V.Kh. in 1980 she was awarded the honorary title “Honored Artist of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic”, and in 1987 the honorary title “People’s Artist of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic”.

For many years of fruitful work for the good of the republic, a worthy contribution to the development of musical art in Tatarstan in 2003 she was awarded the “Letter of thanks of President of the Republic of Tatarstan”, and in 2018 she was awarded the state award of the Republic of Tatarstan with the medal “For Valiant Labor”.

