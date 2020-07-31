enrutat
Home / Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian Muslims on the holy holiday
in Enterprise Development, 31.07.2020 0 2

July 31,  2020

The President’s message reads, in particular:

“This religious holiday, significant for every Muslim, is a symbol of loyalty to the high spiritual ideals of piety, justice and mercy, love for one’s neighbor, which are the basis of the Holy Quran. I would like to note that by supporting centuries-old Islamic traditions, Muslims make a significant contribution to the preservation of the cultural diversity of our country, contribute to the strengthening of interethnic harmony in society. ”

kremlin.ru

