Vladimir Putin will award Kazan the title of the city of labor valor

July 7, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Pobeda organizing committee supported the proposal to award the title “City of Labor Valor” to Kazan and 19 other cities. Among them are Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Samara, Perm, Nizhny Tagil, Saratov, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Yaroslavl, Magnitogorsk, Izhevsk, Ufa, Tomsk, Ulyanovsk, Ivanovo, Novokuznetsk, Irkutsk and Borovichi. The head of state will sign the document on conferring the rank on cities in the near future.

We remiund that in December 2019 he introduced a bill to the State Duma on the honorary title “City of Labor Valor”, in February the Russian parliament passed the law, and on March1, Putin signed it. The title is conferred on cities whose residents made “a significant contribution to achieving Victory in the Great Patriotic War, ensuring uninterrupted supply of military and civilian products from industrial enterprises located on the territory of the city, while displaying mass heroism and dedication.

The grounds for the appropriation are state awards of enterprises and (or) delivery of the passing Red Banners to them by the state defense committee, rewarding of employees of enterprises with state awards for labor merits, as well as documented facts of labor heroism of city residents in 1941-1945.

The law states that a municipality awarded an honorary title should preserve the military-historical and labor heritage, and conduct patriotic education of city residents, especially young people.

business-gazeta.ru