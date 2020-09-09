Vyatskiye Polyany will host the Vyatka Forum of National Unity

September 08, 2020

On September 10 and September 11, 2020, the Vyatka Forum of National Unity will be held in Vyatskiye Polyany

The regional public organization “Congress of the Tatars of the Kirov Region” holds the Vyatka Forum of National Unity (hereinafter referred to as the Forum), which is implemented as part of the socially significant project “Vyatka Many Faces” – the winner of the regional competition of socially oriented non-profit organizations, with the support of the Government of the Kirov region.

The Forum program includes: lectures, presentations of work experience, a round table and a conference on topical issues of the implementation of state national policy

The Forum will be attended by specialists from local authorities, educational and cultural institutions dealing with issues of interethnic relations, as well as representatives of non-profit organizations, public national organizations.

The lecturers will be delivered by the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov (Moscow), representatives of the Government of the Kirov region, municipalities of the Kirov region, the Republics of Tatarstan and Udmurtia, higher clergy.

On September 10, 2020, a seminar will be held for specialists on the following issues: “The role of the media, Internet resources and civil society institutions in the system of interethnic communication and the prevention of extremism”, “Ways of integrating migrants into society.”

September 11, 2020 – opening of the Vyatka Forum of National Unity. Participants of the Forum will discuss and present the best practices of activities to strengthen interethnic peace and harmony, the implementation of measures in the field of national policy at three information platforms.

Press Service of the Vyatskopolyansky District Administration