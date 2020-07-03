We sew skullcaps and cook chack-chack: in Chelny presented the online Sabantuy program presented

Jule 03, 2020

In Chelny, on a virtual Sabantuy, it will be possible to go on an excursion to the museum, learn the history of Tatar dance and cook chak-chak, said chief of the Culture Department of the city executive committee, Rumil Karamiev.

In the republican Sabantuy, which will be held on July 4 on the TNV channel in real time from 7 to 20:30, the Chelny theater of song and dance “Bulgars” will take part.

In addition, in Chelny, on Friday and Saturday, cultural institutions will present in social networks a number of programs dedicated to Sabantuy. The KAMAZ Palace of Culture invites citizens to participate in a folk flash mob, an online quiz based on the traditions of the “plow festival”. The team of DC Energetik will perform an online concert entitled “The History of Sabantuy in Naberezhnye Chelny”. Workshops on painting the kitchen board and embedding the Tatar skullcap will be held in the Eureka cultural center.

In the Kyzyl Tau CC Chelnyans will be immersed in the history of national cuisine. Housewives will be able to write down a recipe for Chack Chack from a participant in the Sabantuy Guzele. The organizers also advise to go on an excursion to the Museum of History and Local Lore, where guests can look at the Tatar hut and the merchant’s shop. The art gallery tells how the theme of the national holiday is revealed in art.

Broadcasting of events will be carried out in the communities of the Department of Culture on VKontakte and on Instagram.

Elvira Mukhametdinova

tatar-inform.ru