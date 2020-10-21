What will Milli Cartoonfest be like?

The Republican Children’s Film Festival “Milli Cartoonfest” will take place in Tatarstan.

To participate in it, animated cartoons in the Tatar language, created by children aged 6 to 17 years old, are accepted. The festival will be held with support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov from November 1, 2020 to April 26, 2021.

As director of the State Budgetary Institution of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tatarkino” Milyausha Aituganova and actor of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after Kamal Ramil Tukhvatullin, qualifying rounds will be held from November 1, 2020 to January 30, 2021. The district stages will be held in three zones, followed by semi-final. The final of the festival will take place on April 26 in Kazan.

The main goal of “Milli Cartoonfest” is development of spectator culture and assistance to enrichment of spiritual, intellectual and creative spheres of children and adolescents through production of animated, short feature films and computer games.

The works submitted for the competition will be judged by members of the jury, which will include screenwriters, directors, cameramen and film critics. For the first place there is a prize of 100,000 rubles, for the second – 70,000 rubles and for the third – 50,000 rubles.

magarif-uku.ru