“Wild farm” of red deer in Rybno-Slobodsky district of Tatarstan
July 22, /2020
One of the amazing places in Tatarstan is the “Wild Farm” of red deer in the Rybno-Slobodsky region of the republic.
Famous bloggers and a tourist guide Visit Tatarstan told us about it within the framework of the # WonderfulTatarstan project. It was decided to create it during a meeting of bloggers with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.
Wild Farm became the first location of the project. It is located in a picturesque corner in the village of Shumbut. Reindeers were brought here several years ago from the Altai mountains. They live on an area of 400 hectares in their natural environment. The owners plan to turn the farm into an ecotourism park with a shelter for injured forest animals.
How this amazing place looks like – see the video.