“Wild farm” of red deer in Rybno-Slobodsky district of Tatarstan

July 22, /2020

One of the amazing places in Tatarstan is the “Wild Farm” of red deer in the Rybno-Slobodsky region of the republic.

Famous bloggers and a tourist guide Visit Tatarstan told us about it within the framework of the # WonderfulTatarstan project. It was decided to create it during a meeting of bloggers with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Wild Farm became the first location of the project. It is located in a picturesque corner in the village of Shumbut. Reindeers were brought here several years ago from the Altai mountains. They live on an area of ​​400 hectares in their natural environment. The owners plan to turn the farm into an ecotourism park with a shelter for injured forest animals.

How this amazing place looks like – see the video.