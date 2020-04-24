With the Holy month of Ramadan!

April 23, 2020

Dear Muslims, dear co-religionists!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you all on the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Unfortunately, this year the COVID-19 pandemic, which enveloped all countries of the world, forced to restrict visits to mosques, and thereby led to the abolition of collective iftar and tarawih prayers. Obviously, this is a test for all mankind, and God forbid, in unity and patience we will defeat this scourge.

Islam played one of the most important roles in preserving the Tatar people. For Muslims, Ramadan is one of the long-awaited and most valuable, because this month our co-religionists from sunrise to sunset refuse to eat, from inappropriate insults to their neighbors and other prohibited acts. Fasting strengthens a person’s faith, alienates him from selfish goals, cleanses his soul, because Ramadan is a month of forgiveness and enormous rewards.

Dear Muslims, may the Almighty accept our fasting by His grace, may our good deeds truly be rewarded in this Holy month.

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev