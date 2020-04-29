World Tatars Congress joins charity campaign “Thank you, doctor”

April 29, 2020

The country is going through difficult times, the coronavirus pandemic has enveloped all subjects of the state, including our republic. The authorities are trying to protect the population as much as possible by means of self-isolation, however, medical workers remain at the forefront. These are brave people who, at the risk of their health, provide assistance to victims of the adversity of the coronavirus. These are those people who also have families, have children, but they, fulfilling their sacred duty, work day and night without ceasing to be for the good of mankind.

Wanting to make at least some contribution in support of the heroes of our time, the staff of Executive Committee of the World Tatars Congress joined the charity campaign “Thank you, Doctor” and transferred their one-day salary to the charity foundation Ak Bars Creation.

Anyone can take part in the action and contribute to the support of doctors. Do not stay away from good deeds, in the holy month of Ramadan this beneficence is doubly valuable.

