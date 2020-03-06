Yekaterinburg residents are invited to the concert ” Bez buldyrabyz!” with participation of Tatar pop stars

March 06

April 22 at the Concert Hall after Lavrov (Ural Center for Folk Art) Yekaterinburg will host a gala concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR.

The anniversary program “Bez Buldyrabyz (Yes, We can)” will bring together renowned artists and eminent collectives, which not only the Tatar people, but the whole world are proud of. The concert will be attended by both popular artists of the republic and well-known immigrants from Tatarstan, conducting creative activities in Russia and abroad.

The event starts at 19:00.

ural.tatar