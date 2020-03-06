enrutat
Home / Yekaterinburg residents are invited to the concert ” Bez buldyrabyz!” with  participation of Tatar pop stars
Yekaterinburg residents are invited to the concert ” Bez buldyrabyz!” with  participation of Tatar pop stars

Yekaterinburg residents are invited to the concert ” Bez buldyrabyz!” with  participation of Tatar pop stars

in News, 06.03.2020 0 3

Yekaterinburg residents are invited to the concert ” Bez buldyrabyz!” with  participation of Tatar pop stars

March 06

April 22 at the Concert Hall after  Lavrov (Ural Center for Folk Art) Yekaterinburg will host a gala concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR.

The anniversary program “Bez Buldyrabyz  (Yes, We can)” will bring together renowned artists and eminent collectives, which not only the Tatar people, but the whole world are proud of. The concert will be attended by both popular artists of the republic and well-known immigrants from Tatarstan, conducting creative activities in Russia and abroad.

The event starts at 19:00.

ural.tatar

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика
1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.