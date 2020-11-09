enrutat
Home / Zagitova presented a new program to music from the musical Notre-Dame de Paris
Zagitova presented a new program to music from the musical Notre-Dame de Paris

Zagitova presented a new program to music from the musical Notre-Dame de Paris

in News, 09.11.2020 0 1

 

Last weekend, the 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova showed her new program to the music from the musical Notre-Dame de Paris. This happened at the “Figure Skating Lovers” festival, which took place on the ice of the CSKA Arena in Moscow. The 18-year-old figure skater appeared on the ice as Esmeraralda.

“Indescribable feelings from performing on the ice. It’s great that the festival took place at such a difficult time, I’m glad that everything worked out. Thanks to everyone who came, supported me and gave me emotions that I will not forget, ”the skater wrote on her Instagram page.

www.tatar-inform.ru

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.