Zilya Valeeva: First of all, we vote for the future of Tatarstan

September 11, 2020

Chairperson of the Public Chamber of Tatarstan Zilya Valeeva voted in the elections at polling station No. 56 in Kazan. She admitted that she is voting “for the future of Tatarstan”.

“First of all, we vote for the future of our republic. Moreover, we have something to be proud of – impressive discoveries, a lot is being added that really improves the quality of life of people. But we still have room to grow. It is with these hopes, dreams that the republic will continue to develop at the same pace, so that every person feels that he lives in Tatarstan and we have a high standard of quality of life, we vote, “Valeeva said.

Chairperson of the Public Chamber noted that her family alone has four generations of voters. “The oldest is my mother, who is 91 [is coming], and the youngest is a sophomore, granddaughter. We are absolutely unanimous on the candidacy of the President of Tatarstan. Today, almost everyone at different polling stations will vote early, ”she said.

Valeeva stressed that all the polling stations have been prepared, the necessary conditions for voting have been created there. “Today is the first day of voting, and the polling stations are ready to receive voters. True, as it turned out, we expected that not so many voters would come today, but already from 8 am there are many people. That is, this format is necessary and convenient. It is not necessary for everyone to come on the same day, and even on the last day, ”she said.

You can vote in the elections on September 11, 12 and 13. Tatarstan is holding elections for President of the Republic and municipal deputies, as well as by-elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

tatar-inform.ru