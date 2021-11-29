3 projects from Tatarstan became winners of the competition in the field of preservation and development of native languages

As part of the celebration of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​on August 16, 2021, the Foundation for the Preservation and Study of the Native Languages ​​of the Peoples of the Russian Federation announced grant competitions to support activities in the field of the preservation and development of native languages:

1) a competition to support youth projects aimed at studying and popularizing the native languages ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation;

2) a competition to support events dedicated to topical issues of preservation and development of the native languages ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation.

To date, the results of the competitive selection have been summed up, among the winners of which there are three projects from Tatarstan.

Thus, the winners of the competition to support youth projects aimed at studying and popularizing the native languages ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation are:

1. Municipal budgetary preschool educational institution – Tyulyachinsky kindergarten No. 2 of the Tyulyachinsky municipal district of the Republic of Tatarstan – project Creation of a Tatar family theater studio “BERGӘ өyrәnәbez / Studying TOGETHER”.

2. Tatarstan Republican youth public fund “Selet” – the project “Bika Fest” Republican youth music and poetry festival named after Rustem Bikmullin.

In the competition to support events dedicated to topical issues of preserving and developing the native languages ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation, the project Folklore Festival of the Peoples of Tatarstan “How Gloriously You Ring, Native Language” of the Municipal Budgetary Educational Institution “Secondary School No. 4” of the Mendeleevsky Municipal District of the Republic was named one of the best Tatarstan.

For the implementation of these projects, state support will be provided in the amount of up to 500 thousand rubles each.