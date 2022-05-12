In the city of Kochkor-Ata, an action “Fire of Memory” was held

On May 8, 2022, at the initiative of the public association of the Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Idel” in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, together with the mayor’s office of Kochkor-Ata, the women’s council at the mayor’s office of Jalal-Abad, the women’s council of Kochkor-Ata , with the vice speaker of the city council of Jalal-Abad T. A. Umarakhunov, with the representative office of the OOTBKTs “Idel” in Kochkor-Ata, with veterans and with schoolchildren of Kochkor-Ata. Accepted from the hands of the consul of the Russian Federation in Osh. K.V. Bakhtin capsule with “Eternal Flame”.

And then in the city of Kochkor-Ata they held the “Fire of Memory” action near the Eternal Flame.

Where they solemnly handed over a piece of the Eternal Flame to the veteran, mother-heroine Bakirova Marapat ene.

After laying flowers, a rally took place. At the end of the action in the city of Kochkor-Ata, the chairman of the OOTBKTs “Idel” in the Jalal-Abad region, E.V. Alimzhanova, handed over the “Fire of Memory” to the vice-mayor of the city of Kochkor-Ata, Ya. T. Aburakhmanov.

Похожие материалы