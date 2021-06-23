International miners’ Sabantuy in honor of the 300th anniversary of Kuzbass will be celebrated on Moscow Square

Already this weekend, as part of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Kuzbass, the International Mining Sabantuy will take place. Head of the region Sergey Tsivilev and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov agreed to hold a joint holiday.

According to the program, on Saturday, June 26, in the village of Kabanovo, Krapivinsky Moscow region, horse races will take place, as well as a concert with the participation of national creative teams of the Kemerovo region.

Detailed Celebration Plan for June 26:

11:00. Opening of exhibitions of DPI, national farmsteads, national cuisine, children’s play interactive programs,

12:00. Start of the festive program, greetings from officials,

– Horse racing,

– Concert program of creative teams of Kuzbass

And already on Sunday, June 27, a large-scale national holiday will be held in the regional center on Moscow Square, in which the best creative teams from Tatarstan will take part. In total, more than 350 artists have been announced, as well as about 100 veterans of mining labor from various parts of not only Russia, but also other states.

Detailed celebration plan for June 27:

10:00. The beginning of the All-Russian belt wrestling competition Krush

11:00. The beginning of the work of exhibitions of DPI, national, playgrounds, retail outlets

12:00 Start of the creative program

13:00 Children’s Sabantuy. Children’s game programs. Contests

17:00 Closing of the holiday.

The celebration of Sabantuy will not do without households – Russian, Tatar and Chuvash. There it will be possible to get acquainted with the cultures of these peoples, their customs and even national cuisine.