Meeting of the youth of the Ural Federal District is being held in Yekaterinburg

Today, on February 14, a meeting of the youth of the Ural Federal District is taking place in Yekaterinburg. Also, from 11 to 14 February, the interregional league of the Tatar KVN is held. The events will be carried out with assistance of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, the Sverdlovsk Regional Tatar Youth Public Organization “Yashen”, the Ministry of Education and Youth Policy of the Sverdlovsk Region, and the Ministry of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region. The main organizer of the events is the World Forum of Tatar Youth.

At the meeting of the youth of the Ural Federal District, an excursion to the Tatar settlement of the city of Yekaterinburg is planned, a presentation on the projects of the World Forum of Tatar Youth, which will be presented by chief of the World Forum of Tatar Youth, Lenaria Muslyumov, also lectures on the history of the Ural Tatars, and games of the interregional league of the Tatar KVN.