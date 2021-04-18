The National Library and the House of Tatar Book presented tasks for the quest for the first time

For the first time, the participants of the TATAR DOZOR quest game went through tasks prepared by the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan and the House of Tatar Books.

According to the executive secretary of the World Forum of Tatar Youth Zukhra Vildanova, the annual action with the participation of schoolchildren and students of secondary schools this year included creative tasks.

“Our main goal was to come up with an outdoor event for schoolchildren. This year, for the first time, the National Library of Tatarstan and the House of Tatar Books prepared their tasks for the participants. Quest tasks are becoming more and more creative, they are associated with the art and national culture of the Tatars. The children completed the tasks in various interesting historical points of Kazan, ”she said.

This year, 22 school teams competed in the TATAR DOZOR game. They had to complete 26 tasks, which they received through a specially created telegram bot.

The winners of TATAR DOZOR-2021 will traditionally be announced on April 26 within the framework of the annual campaign “Min Tatarcha Soylesham!”