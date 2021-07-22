Vilnius will host an international conference “Tatars in the history and culture of Lithuania from the 14th to the 21st centuries.”

The year 2021 in Lithuania was declared the Year of the History and Culture of the Lithuanian Tatars, about which a resolution of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania was adopted:

Considering that in 2021 it will be 700 years since the conclusion of the alliance of the Grand Duke of Lithuania Gediminas with the Tatars, and seeking to remind of the common struggle of the Lithuanians and Tatars against the crusaders;

Considering that the Tatars left a significant mark in the history of Lithuania, participated in all wars and uprisings, fought for the freedom and independence of Lithuania;

Emphasizing that the Lithuanian Tatar community made a significant contribution to the restoration of the Lithuanian statehood, history and culture, linked its life with Lithuania and is a part of its history;

Wishing to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the history and culture of the Lithuanian Tatars, seeks to interest the Lithuanian public in the past of their state, its history and culture, decides: To declare 2021 the Year of History and Culture of the Lithuanian Tatars ”.

A separate decree of the Government of Lithuania approved the plan of scientific, cultural and popular science events, the purpose of which is to present the peculiarities of the cultural, religious and traditional life of the Lithuanian Tatars and their compatriots in Belarus and Poland. The announcement of the year by one of the historical ethnic groups living in Lithuania has become traditional: 2020 was declared the Year of History and Culture of Lithuanian Jews, and 2022 – the Year of Lithuanian Karaites. Such an appeal to the history and culture of one of the integral communities of Lithuania allows one to turn to the historical past of a particular nation, its contribution to the common history and culture of the country of residence, as well as to discuss the current situation and development prospects in the new conditions.

One of the events approved by the Government of Lithuania is the International Scientific Conference of Tatars in the History and Culture of Lithuania from XIV to XXI Centuries: Prospects for New Research, which will be held on September 9-11, 2021 at Vilnius University. The announced conference will allow scientists from different countries to share their discoveries about the historical Turkic diaspora scattered among the Christian peoples of Eastern Europe.

… Since 1997, when the 600th anniversary of the settlement of Tatars and Karaites in Lithuania was solemnly celebrated at the state level, 7 international scientific conferences and 1 international seminar for post-doctoral students from Tuba University were organized.