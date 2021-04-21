tatruen
XX Sabantuy of the Moscow Region will be held in Krasnogorsk on June 19

The national holiday of Tatars and Bashkirs Sabantuy will be celebrated in Krasnogorsk. It was first planned to be held in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the celebrations had to be canceled.

“Where our diasporas live, Sabantuy is held everywhere. These are our origins, our history. And we acquaint our colleagues, friends of other nationalities, other peoples with our culture. In the Moscow region, we began to carry out Sabantuy in 2001. Since then, this “train of friendship”, as we call it, has been running like a relay race across the Moscow region, passing from city to city. Krasnogorsk is the 15th city, ”said Farit Mukhtasarov, chairman of the Regional Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Moscow Region.

Traditional national games, tournaments and sports competitions are waiting for everyone to attend the holiday, which will be held in the City Park. What activities within the framework of the celebration can be held additionally, the organizing committee members still decide.

 

