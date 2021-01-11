A meeting of representatives of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow, the International Association of Islamic Business and the Enterprise Factory

A meeting of representatives of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow, the International Association of Islamic Business and the Enterprise Factory

January 11, 2021

On January 10, Kazan hosted a business meeting of representatives of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow, the International Association of Islamic Business and the Enterprise Factory.

The delegation of Autonomy was headed by its Chairman Farit Farisov. The meeting was also attended by members of the Council – Eduard Yusupzyanov, Lenar Rakhmanov and activists: Vyacheslav Pimurzin, Alfis Sadykov and Ramil Miftakhov. A special guest was the winner of the online quiz of the animation project “Learning Tatar from Ak Bure”, who received prizes in a solemn atmosphere.

During the meeting, the issues of the All-Russian Population Census, which will be held in April 2021, were discussed. Special attention was paid to instruments for preservation and development of the Tatar language.

Farit Farisovich spoke about the launch of the project “Learn Tatar from Ak Bure”, the presentation of which took place on December 25, 2020 at the Tatar cultural center of Moscow, and noted: “Today the project is an animated series that combines advanced and traditional teaching methods, as well as modern animation and computer technologies ”. Since January 8, cartoons are available online on the website of the Moscow Tatars Autonomy www.avtonomiya.tatar.

As a result of the meeting, agreements on cooperation were reached and joint plans for 2021 were determined: vectors of development and creation of joint projects in the field of preservation and popularization of the Tatar language, as well as participation in the All-Russian Population Census were formulated. The key task of the coming year is the development of information resources capable of providing maximum audience coverage.