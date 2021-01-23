The Kazan pavilion has opened in the Sochi ethnopark “My Russia”

On January 20, the grand opening of the Kazan pavilion took place at the Ethnographic Cultural Center “My Russia”, which is located in Sochi on Krasnaya Polyana.

Tatars and Bashkirs living in Sochi gladly responded to the invitation and came to the opening of the pavilion.

The history of any nation begins with history of its small homeland. The honorary right to open the museum-pavilion was rightfully granted to the respected aksakal, chairman of the Tatar Muslim autonomy of Sochi – Valid Makhmutovich Ilyasov.

-Today is a truly historic day in the biography of the culture of our community, for us this is an event of the century, since the very fact of the appearance of such a cultural institution, you must agree, is not a frequent event in recent years, the cultural heritage goes beyond the borders of our Russia and has a world, priceless significance. I’d like to say the most grateful words to the activists of this case. And we hope that through the efforts of these people in this building a real business will arise, and the Tatars living far from their homeland will not forget their origins. This is the center of true beauty and culture, ”he addressed the guests with a welcoming speech.

Valid Makhmutovich also noted that the opening of the pavilion was preceded by a lot of work – the halls were repaired in the shortest possible time, materials and attributes related to the history of the Tatars were correctly selected, ordered and collected bit by bit.

Tatarstan magazine