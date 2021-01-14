A group of Kazan journalists has launched a website “Billion. Tatar”

A group of Kazan journalists has launched the Billion. Tatar website. The launch of the new edition became known from the publication of its editor-in-chief Arslan Minvaleev on the social network Facebook.

“Today we have launched a test version of our website called Billion.Tatar. We formulated the idea of ​​the project for ourselves as follows: this is an “encyclopedia of Tatar life” in Russia, here are collected the main questions of the Tatars to themselves and the main challenges they face in the XXI century. We hope that within a month and a half the project will be overgrown with “meat” and will be able to satisfy the interest in the history of a wide range of readers, ”explained the well-known Kazan journalist, former editor-in-chief of Realnoe Vremya online edition.

Commenting on this news to IA “Tatar-inform”, Minvaleev said that the main principle of the new platform will be its openness to everyone who is interested in interethnic dialogue in Russia.

“Ideally, it could occupy the empty niche of the intellectual laboratory of the non-Russian peoples of Russia. To put it simply, this is such a Hyde Park with a bias towards national life, “Star of the Volga Region” in a new way, ”he said, emphasizing the equidistance of the new edition from both the officialdom and the marginals of different nationalities.

Minvaleev did not disclose the details of the financing of the project, saying only that it was “very moderate” due to the compactness of the editorial board.

tatar-inform.ru