A new new culinary show with Tatar stars and bloggers was released on Instagram

i

08.01.2021

A new culinary show with Tatar stars and bloggers was released on Instagram in the Tatnews.tatar account.

The organizers of the project plan to show the peculiarities of the preparation of the national cuisine, as well as sometimes prepare dishes of other peoples of Russia and the world.

“We don’t want this to be just another cooking show. We will talk about history, study the cultures of the world through the kitchen. The show will appeal to both those who want to learn how to cook and those who are simply interested in learning about the culture, ”said the host of the program, Robert Islamov.

The expert on this show is blogger Rafis Atakaz, and the guests of the first edition were Guldania and Lilia Khairullin, Ilgiz Shaikhraziev and Ilnaz Garipov. The presenters together with the stars prepared dishes for the New Year’s table.

tatar-inform.ru