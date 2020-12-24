Children’s vocal and choreographic studio won first place in the “Folk Dance” nomination

December 23, 2020

The children’s vocal and choreographic studio at the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Republic of Tatarstan won the first place in the Folk Dance nomination of the 46th “Kazanskiye Uzory” ( Patterns) International Festival-Competition of Children and Youth Creativity. Also, young artists won the second place in the “Children’s Dance” nomination and a special diploma of the competition “For Artistry”.

As artistic director of the ensemble, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Airat Khametov said, the victory of studio’s pupils was a real present for the ensemble for the New Year. “We are very grateful to the teachers of the studio, Alfiya Shilyaeva and Artur Khababutdinov, under whose strict guidance the children were able to achieve results in a fairly short time, and most importantly, to join our ranks and already start performing with professional artists. It was decided that from now on the children of the studio will be involved in most of the ensemble’s productions. I am sure that young talents will be able to win their audience at our concerts, ”he said.

We remind you that the premiere appearance of the studio’s pupils on the big stage took place last week. Young artists performed at a solo concert of the State Ensemble of Song and Dance of Tatarstan at the Theater named after G. Kamala within the framework of the presentation of the new program “Tugan silt” (“Native side”). The children performed a Tatar dance, causing a thunderous applause from the audience.

As director of the ensemble, Yuri Zhukov, told reporters in an interview, the children’s studio at the ensemble was revived in September this year.

“We have revived a children’s studio for children from 6-8 years old. We now have 50 small children. We do not have a task to recruit a large number of children, we are focused on quality. Pupils of the studio learn the original national Tatar culture. The main goal of the studio is to search for gifted and talented children, as well as help them in their professional self-determination. We are the launching pad for such talents. And let me remind you that we had a children’s studio for a long time. It existed with us from 2004 to 2013. And it is very pleasant to see the result when the graduates of those years now work in our ensemble, ”noted Yuri Zhukov.

mincult.tatarstan.ru