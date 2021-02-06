DUM RT sent semantic translations of Kur’an in Tatar to Muslims of Mordovia

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Tatarstan continues to distribute to co-religionists the semantic translation of the Kur’an “Kulam Shrif. Mәgynәvi tәrҗemә ”in the Tatar language. On February 3, by a special flight from Kazan, 500 books were sent to the Muslims of the city of Saransk, Republic of Mordovia. Today the books have been successfully delivered to Tatar compatriots. They will provide mosques, Tatar public organizations, etc. Prior to this, the books were also sent to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Chuvashia, Penza and other 12 muftiats of Russia Semantic translation of Kur’an “Kulam Shәrif. Мәгнәви тәрәем “in the Tatar language is an updated version of the edition published in a special circulation in 2020 on behalf of the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin within the framework of the Year of the Native Language for free distribution in the regions of Russia where the Tatars live compactly. The total circulation was 40,000 copies. The book begins with an appeal by the head of the Muslims of Tatarstan, Mufti Kamil Hazrat Samigullin, to his compatriots about the need to study, protect and develop their native language and national characteristics.

Похожие материалы