Gulsina Ulmaskulova: “Love for your people must be instilled in the family”

Gulsina Ulmaskulova: “Love for your people must be instilled in the family”

January 19, 2021

Chairman of the Public Association of the Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center “Tugan Tel” of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Gulsina Ulmaskulova, speaking at a meeting of the National Council, expressed her point of view on upbringing in a Tatar family. She expressed hope that during the population census, compatriots will feel responsible and celebrate their belonging to the Tatar people. As the compatriot noted, the Tatars living in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan always follow the events taking place in Tatarstan.

“We are proud of Tatarstan, our President. Wherever we live, our task is to serve our nation, live and work for the prosperity of the Tatar people, ”- said Gulsina Ulmaskulova.