In the village of Ulenkul,   the Bolsherechensky district, an ethnic complex “Siberian Tatar Mansion”  opened

A delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan and subjects of the Siberian Federal District, headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev, took part in the solemn events. Today, on February 10, in the village of Ulenkul, Bolsherechensky district, the solemn opening of the ethnographic complex “The mansion of the Siberian (Bukhara) Tatar” took place. The project was implemented with the support of the Presidential Grants Fund for Development of Civil Society and the Government of the region. Grant support for the project of the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Omsk region “Madaniyat” amounted to 3 million rubles. A delegation of the Republic of Tatarstan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vasil Shaikhraziev and public organizations of the Siberian Federal District took part in the solemn events today.

In Ulenkul, flowers were laid at the bust of the Hero of the Soviet Union, war correspondent Musa Jalil, whose name the school in this village bears. February 15 marks the 115th anniversary of the birth of the Soviet poet and journalist. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Government of the Omsk region. The guests were given a tour of the school, school local history museums (there are three of them), they were invited to an open lesson of the Tatar language with preschoolers.

The creation of the ethnographic complex “Siberian (Bukhara) Tatar Mansion” in Ulenkul is another step in the qualitative improvement of the life of the rural residents of the Omsk Irtysh region, was noted at the grand opening. Within the framework of this project, it is planned to combine the existing elements of the traditional material and spiritual culture of the Siberian Tatars into a single network: residential and outbuildings, crafts, clothing, cuisine, folklore. It is planned that the complex will become a place for tourists to immerse themselves in the national environment. This includes dressing up in national clothes, a game and cultural program, sports competitions, participation in master classes on baking national dishes, fishing, picking berries, mushrooms and herbs (depending on the season), and teaching folk crafts. At the same time, there is a direct communication between tourists and local residents – carriers of a certain culture.

“Yesterday in Omsk there was a meeting with Governor of the Omsk Region, so sincere and useful from the point of view of the economy of the two constituent entities of the Russian Federation, discussion of issues of support and preservation of ethnic originality and cultural identity,” noted Vasil Shaikhraziev. “In this village, we see that people want to preserve their authenticity, nationality, language, culture, traditions, gastronomy, rituals, and they succeed. At the school, teachers and children showed all their skills. I would like to say gratitude to all residents of the Omsk region, which is more than 120 nationalities. I wish everyone peace and goodness from our entire delegation. Today it is very important for our Russia that young people are brought up in the spirit of patriotism, that elders are treated with respect, so that the country is united and indivisible. The opening of the ethno-complex will become the pride of not only this village, this district, but the entire region. Thus, we show how you can preserve your culture. ”

The head of the Bolsherechensky district, Vasily Maistepanov, expressed confidence that this courtyard would become another tourist pearl of the region: “We think that over time it will be made a branch of the Starina Sibirskaya Museum-Reserve, and the tourist potential inherent in this facility will be fully realized, all visitors to the museum-reserve will come here too. ”

Today the delegation will visit the Ikhlas mosque in the village of Ulenkul and the mosque in Bolsherechye, as well as the Old Siberian Museum-Reserve.