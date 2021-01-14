Komi Muslims Provided with Religious Literature

January 13, 2021

The Religious Directorate of Muslims of Komi provided all Muslim religious organizations of the republic with books on Islam.

The charitable event, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Muftiate, is designed to contribute to the spiritual and moral education of youth and the popularization of traditional values ​​in society.

The ceremony of donating a large batch of Muslim literature to the communities took place recently in Usinsk. The books will be sent to a number of cities, including Vorkuta, Pechora, Syktyvkar, Inta. Part of the book fund was purchased at the expense of benefactors.

The books were also highlighted by centralized religious organizations, including the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Tatarstan and the Spiritual Administration of the Asian part of Russia. Thanks to this action, books on the basics of Islam and its history, translations of the Koran in Tatar, collections of hadiths and other publications will appear in the libraries of local mosques.

Mufti of Komi Valiakhmad Gayazov noted that these books will help believers to rethink the ideals they strive for and find answers to existing questions.

islamnews.ru