ldar Gilmutdinov: “We need a unified approach to  preservation and study of native languages”

Ildar Gilmutdinov: “We need a unified approach to preservation and study of native languages”

January 16, 2021

Russia needs a unified approach to preservation and study of native languages. This opinion was shared with reporters at a press conference in the State Council of Tatarstan, State Duma by deputy Ildar Gilmutdinov.

“I have repeatedly said that we need a unified approach to preservation and study of native languages, a comprehensive action plan,” the speaker said. – It should be clearly spelled out what needs to be done in education, culture, information technology, in other areas. I think we will take part in making such a document appear ”.

Gilmutdinov stressed that the Federal National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars is actively working with the regions to promote language projects and programs. “We have a project with the Ministry of Youth – a children’s language camp. We invite children mainly from outside Tatarstan. This year I would like to expand the number of participants in this project. We are engaged in development of interactive games, including board games, that allow children to immerse themselves in the language environment. The last game is called “Sabantui”. We will transfer it not only to the regions of Russia, but also to the regions of Tatarstan, ”he said.

According to the deputy, in the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, which is announced in Tatarstan, it is necessary to pay attention not only to holding of “festival, event and competitive events”. He is convinced that the region should analyze at what stage it is in preserving its native languages, “what mistakes were, how to fix them and what to do next.” “We are ready to participate in this process,” the speaker added.

He noted that it is important to find “motivational suggestions” so that children, their parents and teachers want to learn their native language. “Unfortunately, motivation is weak. It is necessary to look for and introduce some approaches at the republican level. Today, children are surfing the Internet, and you can’t get them out of there. This means that we must come there with our interesting projects for the study of native languages. Taking into account the upcoming population census, regional autonomies are focused on ensuring that they have their own action plans, language programs, and so on, ”concluded Gilmutdinov.

Nadezhda Gordeeva

tatar-inform.