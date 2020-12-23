Within the framework of the Yana Dulkyn project, the lady singer, member of the ‘LIA & BEN’ duet Lia Davletyarova performed a Tatar lullaby in a modern arrangement. The Kazan singer herself wrote harmonies. Together with music producer Maxim Frolov, they rethought folk classics and came up with interesting arrangements.

The main idea was the modern interpretation of old Tatar lullabies for parents and children.

The Yana Dulkyn channel is a new unique project on YouTube. Videos on this channel are created with the aim of acquainting the visitors of the video hosting with talented people.