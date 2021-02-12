Meeting with  delegation of Tatar students from Bashkortostan  at the World Congress of Tatars   held

Today at the World Tatar Congress a delegation of Tatar students of the Republic of Bashkortostan met with the leadership of the WCT Executive Committee. The meeting was attended by students of universities and secondary specialized educational institutions of the Republic of Bashkortostan, as well as our compatriots engaged in entrepreneurship.The student delegation was greeted by deputy head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Ilgiz Khalikov. He told the youth about the structure of the World Congress of Tatars and about the existing projects of the WCT. He stressed that the projects of the Congress to promote admission to universities are of particular interest to students. Ilgiz Khalikov also told the meeting participants about the document “Tatars: Action Strategy”, adopted at the session of the National Assembly, and about the ways of its implementation.

Chairperson of the World Forum of Tatar Youth, Head of the Committee for Work with Youth of the World Congress of Tatars Lenaria Muslyumova also spoke about youth projects. She introduced the students to the activities of such projects as “Pechun Bazaars”, “Achyk University”, “Min Tatarcha suilushum”, “Tatarcha dictation”, “Adid fest” and others and encouraged them to take an active part in these events.