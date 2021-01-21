Monument to Tzaritza Syuyumbika will be installed in Kasimov

On January 19, 2021, at the residence of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, a meeting was held dedicated to the installation of a monument to the ruler of the Kazan Khanate, Tzaritza (Queen) Syuyumbika, in the city of Kasimov, Ryazan Region. The monument is planned to be erected in 2022 in honor of the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Russian Muslim Religious Board Rafik Fattakhetdinov and Ildar Nurimanov, Chairman of the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy Kasimov Ildar Bikuev, imam-khatyb of the New Mosque Kasimova Murat Kuraev, Honored Worker of Culture of Tatarstan Alfiya Rakhmatullina, member of the Russian Union of Artists, member of the International Art Foundation of the Moscow Association artists sculptor Andrey Gubko and aksakal of the Tatar community of Kasimov Adil Roz-Mukhamedovich Agzhitov.

Alfiya Rakhmatullina and Ildar Bikuev have been implementing the project to erect a monument to Queen Syuyumbike in the city of Kasimov for a number of years, relying on the historical evidence found that it was in this city that the legendary ruler found her last refuge. A thorough preparatory work was carried out: with funds allocated by the regional government of the Ryazan region, the Kasimov administration, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Russian Federation, as well as collected by the local Tatar community, the city square, located on the banks of the Oka River, was reconstructed. The square, named after Queen Syuyumbike, is located opposite the Kasimov Khan’s Mosque and in the immediate vicinity of the tekiye (tomb) of Shah Ali. In the center of the square there is a pedestal for the future monument. The pedestal is in the shape of an octagonal star with a crescent moon and a star on it. The layout of the Syuyumbike monument is also ready. Its author is sculptor Veniamin Sidorenko, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation.

However, the performance of a life-size work of art in bronze requires money, in connection with which the initiative group turned to the spiritual leader of Russian Muslims, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, for support.

By the decision of Mufti Gainutdin, the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation intends to accumulate funds for the installation of the monument. The first personal contribution to the project was made by Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin on behalf of his family. His example was followed by deputy chairmen of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation.

At the end of the meeting, an award ceremony was held by the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation. Agzhitov Adil Roz-Mukhamedovich was awarded the Order of Muslims of Russia “For Merits”. The Medal of Muslims of Russia “For Merits” was handed over to businessman Aydar Ismagilov. For conscientious religious service and in connection with the 40th anniversary, the imam-khatyb of the New Mosque of Kasimov Murat Kuraev was noted with gratitude from the mufti Gainutdin.

dumrf.ru