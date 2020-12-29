On December 31, the New Year’s online concert “Peterburgtan Yana el kүchtәnәche” will take place

On December 31, the New Year’s online concert “Peterburgtan Yana el kүchtәnәche” will take place

December 28, 2020

In St. Petersburg, on December 31, 2020 at 16:00, the broadcast of the New Year’s online concert with participation of honored artists and creative teams of St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region, Tatarstan, Crimea, Europe, Australia will begin on the channel “Piter Tatar” yotube.com.

In a programme:

– Honored Artist of Tatarstan Albert Zhalilov “A pair of horses” Gabdulla Tukai;

– Honored Artist of Tatarstan Albert Zhalilov and Angelina Sergeeva. Hallelujah;

-Dinar Baitemirov. “Kyshky Romance”;

-Yaramir Nizamutdinov. “She was almyyim. I can not forget.”;

-Yaramir Nizamutdinov. “Tatarstan”;

-Alexandra Solovieva. Bashkir dance “Shәl bәilәdem”

-Albina Karmysheva. song “Tudarak-zhudarak”;

-Lilian Novrozashvili. Verse “Buran” by Gabdulla Tukay;

-Dinara Khafizova. Congratulations and the song “Five minutes”;

-Ekaterina Ermolaeva. The girl’s dance “Kyz moky. A girl’s thoughts ”;

-TFA “Akcharlak” song “Kilfer Kilfer”;

-Saida Mukhametzyanova. Song “Su buylap”;

-Songs collective “Nur” song “Uftanma”;

-Zufar Gainutdinov “Kerim Ole Urmannarga”;

-Mansur Abbasov “Nur”. “Almagachlary”.

The program also includes congratulations on the New Year 2021 from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the World Congress of Tatars, from famous artists, creative figures, representatives of the Tatar community of the regions and far abroad.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru