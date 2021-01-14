Ravil Akhmetshin presented Gratitude of President of Tatarstan to the chief editor of “Essence of events”

Ravil Akhmetshin presented the Gratitude of the President of Tatarstan to the chief editor of “Essence of events”

January 14, 2021

The Plenipotentiary Representation of Tatarstan was visited by editor-in-chief of the network publication ” Sut’ Sobytiy (Essence of Events)” Dmitry Fedotov and his deputy Oleg Pavlov.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin met with them.

Ravil Kalimullovich presented Dmitry Vladimirovich with the Gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov for active social, cultural and educational activities.

During his work at the Publishing House “Argumenty Nedeli” in the position of Deputy General Director and Chief Editor of the “Essence of Events” publication D.V. Fedotov initiated the creation of headings dedicated to regions. But by 2020, thanks to the interest of readers, only the “Tatarstan” section remained, which is regularly updated. The editors maintain it entirely at their own expense. Readers of Russia receive a variety of information about the life of the republic, culture, history and achievements of the Republic of Tatarstan as a whole.

Ravil Akhmetshin also presented the Gratitude of the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation to Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the “Essence of Events” publication Oleg Pavlov for the long-term information support of the projects of the Republic of Tatarstan, close and long-term cooperation with the Plenipotentiary. Oleg Alexandrovich has been a member of the Medical Club at the representative office from the first day of the creation of the association.

At present, “Essence of Events” is one of the most read online media outlets in Russia, with a daily audience ranging from 100,000 readers to half a million views of articles per day. It is included in the first hundred of the most visited Internet resources in the country.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru