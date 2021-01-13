The “Halal” Committee of the DUM RT summed up the results of 2020

The “Halal” Standard Committee of the DUM RT with participation of the heads of certified organizations, enterprises, cafes has summed up the results of 2020. Head of the committee Irek khazrat Ziganshin in his speech spoke about certification procedure, about successes and achievements in the past year, about the main directions, plans for the future. At the meeting, the committee expressed gratitude to the leaders of organizations that are effectively working in the production of halal food.

In 2020, marked by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Halal Committee certified even more enterprises than last year. Currently, the register contains 156 organizations that have passed certification, of which 115 are from Tatarstan, the remaining 41 are from different regions of Russia (Moscow and Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Chelyabinsk, Samara, Krasnodar Territory, Orenburg, Ulyanovsk, Kemerovo , Lipetsk and Voronezh regions; Stavropol Territory; Republics of Mari El, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, etc.). 15 enterprises produce meat products, 15 – poultry meat, 19 – semi-finished meat products, 19 – dairy and fat-and-oil products, 28 – bread, cereals and sweets, 31 enterprises provide catering services, the remaining 29 are engaged in other activities. Among the largest enterprises certified by the Halal Committee of the DUM RT are the poultry farms Chelny-Broiler, Ak Bars, Ravis-Sosnovskaya, Akashevskaya, Makfa, Unilever Rus, AmRest (KFC ).

Despite the fact that catering establishments were unable to operate at full capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was an increase in the number of halal cafes and restaurants managed by the Committee. The committee published a booklet with a list of certified cafes

One of the priority areas of activity in 2020 was implementation of the HalalLifeStyle roadmap and certification of the Krutushka, Shifaly su – Izhminvody and Raduga sanatoriums.

dumrt.ru