The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan continues to collaborate with St. Petersburg painters

January 15, 2021

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, met with the artist Elmira Mustafina.

At the meeting, they discussed issues of cultural and educational nature, organizing her personal exhibitions in St. Petersburg and the Republic of Tatarstan. Elmira Mustafina spoke about her creativity and new works.

The theme of Elmira’s works is beauty, the beauty of Petersburg. Beauty in the usual, generally accepted sense of the word: city-mood, bright colors of summer and autumn bouquets of flowers, emotions, feelings. The paintings are depicted easily and, as it might seem at first glance, simple, with the virtuoso use of white.

Dedicating the main part of her work to Northern Palmyra, the artist retained a somewhat detached and tender love for this city. Her works are surprisingly diverse. The landscapes seem to be illuminated by a magical inner light, or they are immersed in a romantic twilight, or they show a strong play of volumes, or they dissolve in a watercolor ephemeral haze. She is able to feel the charm of changes in the state of the city, and each is precious to her. With such a variety, achieved in her favorite watercolors, Elmira works in other techniques, perfectly feeling the material, allowing it to “work”, she, changing herself, further expands the boundaries of beauty in her art.

Recently, an exhibition of Elmira Mustafina’s works “Inverted Sky” was held in one of the art galleries on Vasilyevsky Island under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan as part of the Days of Tatar Culture in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The main theme of creativity is rain. The usual St. Petersburg rain, fine, monotonous endless … St. Petersburg appears before the viewer majestic and mysterious with its curved pavements, granite embankments in an openwork pattern of fences with fogs and rains, where the sky reflected in the water is like a whole world.

Elmira Mustafina paints in a very mobile technique of wet watercolor, which requires special concentration and precision, because it is written in one step, as if in one breath. The artist loves to paint fog and rain, because they show the night city especially effectively on paper. The painter in her works shows that the night city is even more beautiful in bad weather, when the rain makes the multi-colored glare brighter, and the majestic contours of the buildings, the Savior on Spilled Blood, the Trinity and Isaac Cathedrals, expressively come from the fog.

Information about the exhibition “Inverted Sky” was featured with the artist’s photo on the cover of the Russian magazine “Lady Time”. Way to success.

Elmira Mustafina graduated from the Kazan Art College named after Feshin, Faculty of Graphics, St. Petersburg State Academic Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture after I.E. Repin. Graphic artist, watercolourist, member of the Union of Artists of St. Petersburg, member of the Society of Watercolors of St. Petersburg, active participant in republican, Russian and international exhibitions, has repeatedly presented her works at the Permanent Mission of the Republic.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru